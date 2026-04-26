Carpio to file raps vs BSP chief, AMLC, House panel over alleged bank data leak

“Nasa section 8a po at section 14d yan ng batas RA 9160 as amended by RA 11521. The prohibition is absolute. There is no exception. Sa katunayan, pati media, pinagbabawal na i report mga bank transaction reports. Yan po ang batas na pinasa ng Congreso na dapat sundin ng lahat, lalo na ng AMLC,” he added.

Carpio said he was compelled to take legal action not only to defend his wife and the Duterte family, but also to protect the broader banking and financial community.

He said that under the AMLA, confidentiality of bank records is “absolute and without exception,” adding that unauthorized disclosures could undermine the stability and integrity of the financial system.

“Congress itself enacted Section 8A of AMLA prohibiting disclosure in any manner any reports of banks submitted to AMLC,” Carpio said.

“There is no exception. The prohibition is absolute. That is what Congress itself enacted to preserve full security against any disclosure of any information or record obtained by the AMLC,” he added.

The complaint alleges that AMLC and the House panel leaked private financial records, including bank transactions, insurance payments, time deposits, investments, and utility bill payments.

Carpio claimed the alleged leak was used for “black propaganda” and political harassment rather than legitimate regulatory action.

“AMLC is being weaponized to the max even if illegal and contrary to law, for pure black propaganda with a view to the 2028 national election,” he said.

He warned that the alleged unauthorized disclosures set a dangerous precedent, saying no citizen’s financial data would be secure if such actions go unchecked.

The case comes amid heightened political tensions in the country. Under Philippine law, officials found guilty of violating bank secrecy provisions, AMLA confidentiality rules, and the Data Privacy Act may face imprisonment and substantial fines.