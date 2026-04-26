Romualdez to face more raps over flood control case—Ombudsman

“Actually, isang kaso pa lang ’yan. Pero, we have around five to six cases lined up. Sunod-sunod siya i-file within the next two weeks,” Remulla said over the weekend.

He was referring to the recent 20-day asset freeze order issued by the Court of Appeals covering properties and financial accounts allegedly linked to the lawmaker and businessman Jose Raulito Enoy Paras.

Remulla said the freeze order represents only the initial stage of a wider legal action, noting that more cases will stem from the same evidentiary base developed by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

“All the cases will involve the same action by the AMLC. Ima-manifest na lang namin sa court na meron pa kaming ibang kaso,” he said.

The Ombudsman added that while the complaints remain under preliminary investigation to ensure due process, the scale and influence of the individuals involved make the cases particularly challenging.

“Ang kalaban namin dito, akusado sa pagnanakaw sa gobyerno maraming pera, may kapangyarihan. Hindi ho madali labanan ito,” Remulla said.

The CA’s freeze order on 22 April 2026 covers a Forbes Park property and nearly 70 bank accounts allegedly tied to Romualdez and Paras.

Among those listed is a 3,196-square-meter mansion in South Forbes Park, reportedly purchased for P1.665 billion in 2023, along with multiple luxury financial and real estate holdings.

Investigators also cited that Romualdez is linked to 35 bank accounts, some jointly held with relatives, while Paras is associated with 38 accounts and seven luxury condominium units in Bonifacio Global City.

The freeze order is based on probable cause that the assets may be connected to violations of the Anti-Money Laundering Act as investigations into alleged irregularities in public infrastructure spending continue to expand.