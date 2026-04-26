Bolder WTO stance after meet

“MC14 reaffirmed that, even in a complex and uncertain global environment, the multilateral trading system remains active and capable of delivering results,” he said during a post-ministerial workshop in Pasay City.

Among the key outcomes cited was progress on fisheries subsidies. “One of the most notable achievements for us was the delivery of an outcome document on fisheries subsidies,” Tiu Laurel said. “This outcome not only advances sustainability objectives but also demonstrates that multilateral negotiations can deliver meaningful results when there is political will and effective leadership.”

The fisheries sector gets aid.

The conference also advanced the implementation of the Fisheries Subsidies Agreement and introduced measures to support smaller economies. It included steps to give developing countries greater flexibility in complying with sanitary and technical trade standards.