BoC shuffles leadership posts

Under the reorganization, Emmanuel Luis D. Licup was transferred from the Internal Administraation Group to serve as deputy commissioner of the Intelligence Group, which handles information gathering, risk assessment, and support for enforcement against smuggling and customs fraud.

Goal is efficiency

John Simon was designated officer-in-charge of the Internal Administration Group while retaining his post as director III of the Administration Office. The group oversees human resources, records management, and other internal support services.

The reshuffle underscores the bureau’s effort to align leadership roles with operational priorities while balancing enforcement functions with internal efficiency.

Officials said the changes are intended to improve coordination across units, speed up decision-making, and ensure that both frontline and administrative functions remain responsive to evolving demands in trade facilitation and border control.