A rare Michelin-starred ‘Dragon’ dinner hits Manila

The local dining landscape is set for a high-stakes elevation this April as City of Dreams Manila prepares to host a rare alignment of culinary heavyweights. On 11 April, the signature restaurant Crystal Dragon will be the stage for “The Dragons’ Ascent,” a one-night-only six-hands dinner that marks the first collective showcase of Melco Resorts’ most acclaimed "Dragon" institutions.

For 72 guests, the evening serves as a focused showcase of what the group calls the “Star Standard.” It brings together the triple-Michelin-starred Jade Dragon and the one-starred Pearl Dragon from Macau alongside Manila’s own multi-awarded Crystal Dragon.