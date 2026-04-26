ARISE PH taps e-learning tool for DRRR skilling

ARISE Philippines is gearing up to scale its disaster risk reduction and resilience advocacy for the private sector by tapping a digital learning tool that will develop skills in DRRR for the private sector and partner communities.

Organized by SM Prime Holdings Inc. and the United Nations Disaster Risk Reduction in 2015, the network of local private businesses and organizations that will implement global frameworks for DRRR has revealed that partner Asia Pacific College will facilitate strengthening of ARISE.PH’s technology-enabled resilience initiatives nationwide through ARISE Knowledge Management System (AKMS): SkillsBuild by IBM.