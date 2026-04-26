ARISE PH taps e-learning tool for DRRR skilling

ARISE Philippines is gearing up to scale its disaster risk reduction and resilience advocacy for the private sector by tapping a digital learning tool that will develop skills in DRRR for the private sector and partner communities.
Organized by SM Prime Holdings Inc. and the United Nations Disaster Risk Reduction in 2015, the network of local private businesses and organizations that will implement global frameworks for DRRR has revealed that partner Asia Pacific College will facilitate strengthening of ARISE.PH’s technology-enabled resilience initiatives nationwide through ARISE Knowledge Management System (AKMS): SkillsBuild by IBM.
The IBM SkillsBuild delivers free, tailored training courses in technology, data and workplace skills that align with local disaster risk and sustainability goals, often via project-based learning and mentoring from industry experts.
Companies can access standardized training in the AKMS to upskill employees in resilience-related digital and managerial skills, improving their capacity to prepare for and respond to shocks.
Students, job seekers and community members also gain access to IBM-developed courses and credentials at no cost, often bundled with local implementation support such as workshops and labs.
ARISE.PH is committed to creating risk-resilient societies by developing programs and policies that ensure the viability of businesses amidst the constant threat of disasters. It also encourages investments on DRRR, make insurance and re-insurance more accessible to communities and businesses, and ensure that all existing infrastructures, whenever possible, are retrofitted to make them more resilient against identified disaster risks.