Anihan training alleviates poverty

Anihan Technical School (ATS) marks its 40th anniversary in June with producing more than 1,800 H&R graduates whose gainful employment fulfills the advocacy of its founder, the Foundation for Professional Training, to uplift the lives of women in the Calabarzon region.

The ATS alumni are now working as pastry chefs, sous chefs, dining and pantry attendants, kitchen supervisors and managers, contributing to the country’s service industry and nation-building.

On 7 June, ATS also will hold a charity lunch at its school in Calamba City, Laguna as part of the anniversary celebration.