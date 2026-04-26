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Anihan training alleviates poverty

WOMEN train on pastry making at the Anihan Technical School in Calamba City, Laguna.
WOMEN train on pastry making at the Anihan Technical School in Calamba City, Laguna. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF ANIHAN-FPTI
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Anihan Technical School (ATS) marks its 40th anniversary in June with producing more than 1,800 H&R graduates whose gainful employment fulfills the advocacy of its founder, the Foundation for Professional Training, to uplift the lives of women in the Calabarzon region.

The ATS alumni are now working as pastry chefs, sous chefs, dining and pantry attendants, kitchen supervisors and managers, contributing to the country’s service industry and nation-building.

On 7 June, ATS also will hold a charity lunch at its school in Calamba City, Laguna as part of the anniversary celebration.

WOMEN train on pastry making at the Anihan Technical School in Calamba City, Laguna.
ICTSI Foundation gives P14M for scholars
Calabarzon
Anihan Technical School (ATS)
empowering women

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