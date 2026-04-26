A harvest on the mountain: Art blooms in Aningalan

The Kinaray-a and Hiligaynon word kabuganaan, meaning “abundance” or “plenty,” aptly captured the aesthetic spirit of the Rahmag Art Group exhibition, ANIngalan: A Harvest of Art. With emphasis on ani — “harvest” — the exhibition formed part of the second Aningalan Arts Festival held in the upland barangay of Aningalan, San Remigio, Antique, from 17 to 19 April. The show gathered works that drew from fruits, flowers, and vegetables found in Aningalan and across tropical Philippines, presenting both a celebration of natural bounty and a reflection on its fragility in the Anthropocene. The works gained urgency not only for present audiences but also for those who would encounter them in the future.