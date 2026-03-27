Flags up, controllers ready: Esports goes national

“The Esports Nations Cup introduces something esports has never had before: a global system for national teams at an unprecedented scale,” said Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports Foundation. “The response we received from across the world shows that communities are ready for this next step. Together with our partners, we are building the structures that will allow players to represent their nations and compete on the biggest stage in esports.”

The Esports Foundation said it received more than 630 applications from 150 countries, with partners ranging from established federations to grassroots organizations. The biennial tournament will complement the annual Esports World Cup and is expected to rotate host cities after its inaugural staging in Saudi Arabia.