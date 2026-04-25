VP Sara Duterte lauds Army unit for operation vs NPA in Negros

Duterte said the Office of the Vice President (OVP), under her leadership, recognizes the sacrifices of Filipino soldiers in serving the country.

“May this accomplishment continue to inspire unity and strengthen our collective efforts toward lasting peace and development,” she said.

Duterte also urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant in guiding their children and ensuring they are protected from “harmful influences” and prevented from being drawn into violent extremist groups.

“Strong families and communities are essential in building a secure and peaceful future for our nation,” she said.

The Philippine Army’s 79th Infantry Battalion reportedly clashed with alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Barangay Salamanca, Toboso, Negros Occidental.

At least 19 alleged NPA members were killed in the operation, including a student leader from the University of the Philippines Diliman, Alyssa Alano; Bacolod-based journalist RJ Ledesma; a local farmer, Roel Sabillo; and a US citizen of Filipino descent.