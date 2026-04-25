Power, pay, pivot

The utility’s current physical asset base does not yet suggest a dramatic reinvestment cycle at the parent level.

For now, investors are mainly looking at a company rich in cash rather than one already deep into a new build-out. This is both comfort and risk. The comfort is obvious: cash in the bank is more certain than future megawatts.

The risk is that a high-yield reputation can become a trap if the company eventually needs to spend more aggressively than income investors would like. BESS and other new projects may be strategically sound, but they compete with dividends for the same finite pile of money.

Few listed utilities can point to such a swift improvement in profitability while also carrying so much liquidity and so little leverage.

The mystery emerging powerhouse is not merely paying out because it has nothing better to do. Nor is it hoarding cash in the name of a distant and speculative future.

It is trying to do both things that public-market investors often demand at once and companies rarely manage together: reward patience today and preserve optionality for tomorrow.