Payout hangs by a fiber

On paper, that’s the kind of year that lets management talk about “sustainability” with a straight face, but the hard-nosed investor doesn’t ask whether the dividend was covered last year.

The real question is whether it can raise the payout, sustainably, without the business quietly paying for generosity with higher leverage or deferred network spending.

Last year’s dividend comfort came from a single lever: capex stepping back. Revenue was steady, net income softened slightly, but the cash story improved sharply because capital spending eased meaningfully from the prior year.

That one decision is what makes the dividend look stronger. The simple free cash flow proxy finally shows a surplus large enough to cover the roughly P20 billion payout without any financial choreography.

Here’s the part dividend bulls don’t like to linger on: the year before painted the opposite picture.

Cash flow from operations was lower, capex was far more aggressive, and the same simple math implied almost no surplus before dividends — yet the payout still flowed.

Numbers improved on paper, but at the cost of a hiatus in infrastructure development.

Raising dividends year after year is a different sport. You need consistent excess cash after network investment and after debt service priorities. The operator itself flags the constraint: it targets positive free cash flow and a leverage ratio of 2.0× net debt to EBITDA.

Yet the latest reported figures sit at 2.56×, not emergency territory, but nowhere near “dividend-growth runway” territory for a leveraged infrastructure utility that must keep spending heavily just to prevent the network from aging into irrelevance.

Telecom is one of the few industries where underinvesting doesn’t merely slow growth — it accelerates decline. The latest results show the business mix shifting: fixed-line revenues now outpace wireless, with broadband subscribers growing but mobile market share slipping year after year amid competition, average revenue per user pressure, and churn.

The operator has already flagged an open-access regime and spectrum-management changes — policy shifts that can quietly turn infrastructure from a moat into a regulated asset base where incremental returns are harder to defend.

Management is guiding next year’s capex even lower. If that holds and operating cash flow stays near current levels, a modest raise might fit the math.

But sustainability of higher dividends requires three conditions the operator has not yet earned across cycles: capex discipline, leverage, and operating performance that holds in a tougher wireless environment where share and pricing stay under pressure.

Until those conditions are visibly true, any dividend raise risks becoming cosmetic — a transfer from future network resilience (or balance sheet strength) to present-day yield.