PNP intensifies ops after P278.8-M shabu bust

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Friday it is intensifying intelligence-driven operations to dismantle a suspected large-scale drug syndicate following the seizure of 41 kilograms of shabu worth P278.8 million from two Chinese nationals.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered police units to pursue follow-up operations and track all individuals linked to the case, while commending operatives for the successful bust.
“The goal is not only to dismantle existing drug networks but to ensure these syndicates are denied any chance to rebuild through aggressive intelligence-gathering and operations,” Nartatez said.
Anti-narcotics agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), in coordination with the PNP, carried out the entrapment operation in Quezon City on Tuesday night, 21 April.
PDEA identified the suspects only as Aye and Mok, who were arrested after allegedly negotiating a drug deal with undercover agents posing as buyers.
Authorities recovered the illegal drugs from the suspects’ sport utility vehicle, along with mobile phones and an international driver’s permit. Both are now facing drug trafficking charges.
Nartatez said intelligence efforts are being strengthened to identify syndicates with possible foreign links, adding that close coordination with PDEA will continue as part of sustained nationwide anti-drug operations.
He also warned that Philippine laws will be strictly enforced against foreigners involved in illegal activities.
“The PNP will continue to work closely with PDEA in our campaign against illegal drugs,” he said.