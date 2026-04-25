PHL secures P256-B ADB funding in 2025 — report

Infrastructure and policy-based programs

Funding was largely directed toward infrastructure and policy-based programs. The largest allocation — around P87 billion — went to the Malolos-Clark Railway project.

Other major loans supported business recovery, disaster resilience, food security, and reforms to improve the country’s investment climate and institutional capacity.

Additional financing also backed marine ecosystem development and digital governance initiatives.

GCash, Maynilad

Private sector support included roughly P1.7 billion for digital lending tied to GCash, along with a P5.6-billion equity investment in Maynilad Water Services Inc.’s initial public offering. Smaller amounts were extended through regional trade and supply chain financing programs.

When co-financing from other institutions is included, total ADB-linked support to the Philippines reached about P410 billion in 2025, the highest among its peers. Development partners contributed approximately P154 billion to local projects during the year.

The Philippines also received around P578 million in technical assistance, further strengthening project preparation and implementation.

Economy on a recovery path

The ADB noted that the Philippine economy remained on a recovery path, although growth slowed to 4.4 percent in 2025 due to softer public spending and weaker investor sentiment.

Looking ahead, the bank is preparing a broader support package as the Philippines takes on the ASEAN chairmanship in 2026, with funding expected to focus on sustaining growth and strengthening regional cooperation.