Peak passion

The case stemmed from Kanbe’s dislike for NHK’s editorial stance which prompted him to stop paying the subscription fee in April 2014. He subsequently asked NHK to cancel his contract but the broadcaster refused.

In 2024, NHK sued Kanbe demanding payment of 270,000 yen in unpaid subscription fees. He fought the lawsuit but the NDC ruled on Tuesday that he must pay the fees, Japan Today reported.

Meanwhile, a couple climbed to the summit of Faulhorn mountain in Switzerland on 8 April and proceeded to the deck of a hotel there.

The Faulhorn hotel, however, was deserted and closed until 20 June due to snow, The Standard (TS) reported.

Believing no one would see them, the couple decided to make love on the deck. Despite the freezing weather, the lovers took off their clothes and finished the tryst in 10 minutes, according to TS. They then dressed and descended the summit.

The supposedly private intimate act turned into a PDA as a weather monitoring camera mounted on the hotel roof was broadcasting live footage of the area, including the deck.

One viewer who had been checking snow conditions on the mountain saw the couple having sex, though the camera’s automatic blurring mechanism obscured them, so the couple’s identities would not be exposed, according to TS.

The administrators of the camera then deleted the footage.