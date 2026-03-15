Lover’s lane

After a 40-minute chase covering about 18 miles, with the ambulance reaching speeds of up to 90 miles per hour along a busy highway and a dirt road, officers forced the vehicle onto a cornfield where it eventually became stuck in the mud, according to the report.

Police bodycam footage later showed a naked Feltz stepping out of the ambulance to surrender. He reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking half a bottle of Fabuloso chemical cleaner before hijacking the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a video of a driver speeding along a busy highway in China during February’s Spring Festival also went viral on the Chinese social media platform Douyin.

The video drew two million viewers amused by the red banner attached to the back window of the car driven by a businessman surnamed Tan, who was urging fellow drivers to give way, the South China Morning Post reported.

The 26-year-old Tan, from Jiangxi province in central China, was rushing to Guizhou in the southwest to celebrate the Chinese New Year with another family. He drove 932 kilometers in 12 and a half hours, arriving just in time as other motorists heeded the request written on the banner.

“Brothers, let me go first. I am heading to Guizhou to propose to the love of my life,” the banner read.

One netizen filmed other drivers honking, greeting and congratulating Tan.

Tan surprised his girlfriend when he arrived at her home and proposed marriage. She happily accepted, and the couple returned to Jiangxi together on 26 February after the festival.