PCG finds missing sailors along Bataan shore

According to the PCG, the crew’s service boat suffered engine failure after being battered by large waves and unfavorable sea conditions.

The men managed to swim to shore, where they were found safe by responding personnel from Coast Guard Station Bataan.

Officials said the rescuers transported the crew to the Coast Guard Sub-Station in Limay. Following a medical assessment by the Rural Health Unit in Lamao, all three were declared to be in good physical condition.

The crewmembers remained under the care of the PCG while awaiting pickup by their vessel’s captain.

The rescue operation was conducted under the PCG’s “ICARE” program, an initiative focused on intensified community assistance and maritime enforcement.

Coast Guard officials cited the response aligns with national directives to prioritize maritime safety and emergency response under the “Bagong Pilipinas” framework.