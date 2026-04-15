P150-M illegal cigarettes seized

More than 2,000 boxes of cigarettes without Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) tax stamps were confiscated, along with six vehicles used in the distribution.

All suspects and evidence are now under RSOG3 custody, while follow-up operations are ongoing to identify other individuals involved.

Authorities said the illicit tobacco trade remains a major concern, with projected volumes reaching 11.13 billion sticks by 2025, or about 26.86 percent of total consumption.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue estimates annual revenue losses of up to P100 billion due to the illegal trade, which has expanded from Mindanao to Luzon, where authorities have uncovered major storage and manufacturing sites.