NBI cracks down on illegal dental labs

PDA–Cebu chapter president Dr. Janette Erasmo said the proliferation of illegal dental labs poses serious health risks, especially because many operate in unsanitary conditions. “While we may want cheaper options, illfitting dentures can damage the mouth. There are many licensed dentists in Cebu,” she stressed.

Panican said the group advertised its services on social media, reportedly offering dentures at around P6,500 per tooth, far below standard clinic prices. Authorities also warned against other illegal practices, such as doityourself braces and unauthorized teeth whitening, which can lead to infections and even oral cancer.

The suspects — identified as Ronie, Lhord, Paul and Vince, all residents of Barangay T. Padilla — were charged with violating Republic Act 9484, or the Philippine Dental Act of 2007. Ronie refused to answer questions, while his companions denied involvement in denture-making.