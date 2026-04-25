NBI cracks down on illegal dental labs

CEBU CITY — Authorities have warned the public against unlicensed dental services after the National Bureau of Investigation-Cebu District Office uncovered an illegal laboratory manufacturing dentures and offering dental procedures without permits.
NBI agent in charge Bienvenido Panican said a team raided a facility in Barangay T. Padilla on 20 April, arresting four individuals engaged in denture-making despite lacking formal training or accreditation. Other people were found assisting in the operation even though they had no authorization from the Professional Regulation Commission or the Philippine Dental Association (PDA).
PDA–Cebu chapter president Dr. Janette Erasmo said the proliferation of illegal dental labs poses serious health risks, especially because many operate in unsanitary conditions. “While we may want cheaper options, illfitting dentures can damage the mouth. There are many licensed dentists in Cebu,” she stressed.
Panican said the group advertised its services on social media, reportedly offering dentures at around P6,500 per tooth, far below standard clinic prices. Authorities also warned against other illegal practices, such as doityourself braces and unauthorized teeth whitening, which can lead to infections and even oral cancer.
The suspects — identified as Ronie, Lhord, Paul and Vince, all residents of Barangay T. Padilla — were charged with violating Republic Act 9484, or the Philippine Dental Act of 2007. Ronie refused to answer questions, while his companions denied involvement in denture-making.