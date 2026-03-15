Dental groups launch ‘Ngiting Tagumpay’ oral health campaign

Maimai Punzalan, general manager of Haleon Philippines.
The Philippine Dental Association, Philippine Association of Registered Dental Technologists, and oral healthcare brands Sensodyne and Polident have launched “Ngiting Tagumpay,” a nationwide oral health advocacy aimed at helping Filipinos better understand and address common dental issues such as tooth sensitivity and tooth loss.
The initiative was launched ahead of World Oral Health Day during an event at Market! Market!.
"Ngiting Tagumpay" will visit major cities nationwide to provide free dental consultations, oral health education, and basic dental procedures. The program will also distribute 1,500 free dentures to beneficiaries in an effort to restore confidence and improve quality of life.
The campaign responds to persistent oral health concerns in the country. Research cited by Sensodyne shows that six out of 10 Filipinos experience tooth sensitivity, which can cause discomfort when consuming hot, cold, or sweet foods.
Meanwhile, studies from Polident indicate that only about 11 percent of Filipinos who need dentures actually wear them, highlighting a gap between oral health needs and treatment.
Through expanded education campaigns, community outreach activities, and improved access to dental care, the "Ngiting Tagumpay" program seeks to encourage Filipinos to take a more proactive approach to maintaining oral health.
Bridging the treatment gap
Dental professionals say awareness and early care are critical in addressing oral health issues.
“Many Filipinos tend to delay seeking dental care until symptoms become more difficult to manage,” said Dr. Lucilo Niñal Jr., president of the Philippine Dental Association.
“Conditions like tooth sensitivity or tooth loss are common, but they can often be addressed effectively when people are informed and receive timely care.”
Niñal added that public education remains key to improving oral health outcomes.
“World Oral Health Day reminds us that prevention and early treatment play a crucial role in maintaining overall health. Through programs like "Ngiting Tagumpay," we can reach more communities with reliable information while connecting them to proper dental care. Our continued collaboration with Haleon also reflects the value of working with partners who prioritize science-based solutions and responsible health advocacy.”
The program builds on four years of collaboration between the dental organizations and Haleon, the manufacturer of Sensodyne and Polident. Previous dental outreach initiatives, including caravans, have provided free consultations and education on tooth sensitivity to thousands of Filipinos.
Their “Oplan Balik Ngiti” program has also provided denture assistance to around 5,600 individuals, helping improve comfort, confidence, and oral health outcomes.
Commitment to everyday health
For Haleon, the launch of Ngiting Tagumpay reinforces its commitment to improving everyday health through partnerships and oral health education.
“We at Haleon are proud to support World Oral Health Day because we believe every Filipino deserves access to quality dental and denture care,” said Maimai Punzalan, general manager of Haleon Philippines.
“A healthy smile makes a real difference in people’s lives, from finding success in their livelihoods to sharing moments with loved ones.”
“We’re proud to work alongside the Philippine Dental Association and PARDTI to bring this advocacy to life. Through Sensodyne and Polident, we hope to help even more Filipinos achieve their true Ngiting Tagumpay,” she added.
The launch event also drew support from digital creators including Macoy Dubs and The Aguinaldos, who joined the event to encourage Filipinos to pay closer attention to their oral health and adopt daily habits that promote healthier smiles.
Support for Sensodyne and Polident will help expand oral health education programs and denture-giving initiatives across the country.