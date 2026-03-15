Dental groups launch ‘Ngiting Tagumpay’ oral health campaign

Bridging the treatment gap

Dental professionals say awareness and early care are critical in addressing oral health issues.

“Many Filipinos tend to delay seeking dental care until symptoms become more difficult to manage,” said Dr. Lucilo Niñal Jr., president of the Philippine Dental Association.

“Conditions like tooth sensitivity or tooth loss are common, but they can often be addressed effectively when people are informed and receive timely care.”

Niñal added that public education remains key to improving oral health outcomes.

“World Oral Health Day reminds us that prevention and early treatment play a crucial role in maintaining overall health. Through programs like "Ngiting Tagumpay," we can reach more communities with reliable information while connecting them to proper dental care. Our continued collaboration with Haleon also reflects the value of working with partners who prioritize science-based solutions and responsible health advocacy.”

The program builds on four years of collaboration between the dental organizations and Haleon, the manufacturer of Sensodyne and Polident. Previous dental outreach initiatives, including caravans, have provided free consultations and education on tooth sensitivity to thousands of Filipinos.

Their “Oplan Balik Ngiti” program has also provided denture assistance to around 5,600 individuals, helping improve comfort, confidence, and oral health outcomes.

Commitment to everyday health

For Haleon, the launch of Ngiting Tagumpay reinforces its commitment to improving everyday health through partnerships and oral health education.

“We at Haleon are proud to support World Oral Health Day because we believe every Filipino deserves access to quality dental and denture care,” said Maimai Punzalan, general manager of Haleon Philippines.