All under one flag

Members of the LGBTQI+ community, allies, and Manila City Government officials march from South Road to Remedios Circle during Manila Summer Pride 2026 on Saturday, 25 April. The event highlights local anti-discrimination ordinances and the community’s contributions to arts, culture, and society.

Members of the LGBTQI+ community, allies, and Manila City Government officials march from South Road to Remedios Circle during Manila Summer Pride 2026 on Saturday, 25 April. The event highlights local anti-discrimination ordinances and the community’s contributions to arts, culture, and society.











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