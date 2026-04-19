Lakers, Knicks, Cavaliers strike in playoffs opener

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers eased past the Houston Rockets 107-98 on Saturday as the Denver Nuggets held off Minnesota in a bruising battle to open the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs.
The Nuggets, fueled by Nikola Jokic’s 25-point triple-double and 30 points from Jamal Murray beat the Timberwolves 116-105.
The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers powered to wins in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks beating the Atlanta Hawks 113-102 and the Cavaliers thumping the Toronto Raptors 126-113.
In Los Angeles, 41-year-old superstar James launched his record-equaling 19th playoff campaign with a double-double of 19 points and 13 assists, adding eight rebounds as the Lakers shook off the injury absences of league-leading scorer Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves with a convincing victory in game one of their best-of-seven Western Conference series.
“We understand the circumstances that we’re in,” James said of a Lakers team that will be without Doncic and Reaves indefinitely after both suffered late-season injuries.
“We don’t have time to wait around, especially versus a hard-playing, well-coached team like Houston. So it was a good first test for us.”
All five Lakers starters scored in double figures, with Luke Kennard leading the way with 27 points on nine-of-13 shooting, including five-of-five from three-point range.
“He stepped up big-time,” James said.
Center Alperen Sengun scored 19 points to lead the Rockets, who felt the absence of Kevin Durant after the 37-year-old star was ruled out shortly before the game with a bruised knee.
“Hopefully it’s a one-game thing,” Rockets coach Ime Udoka said.
In Denver, three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic added 13 rebounds and 11 assists, shaking off a slow start that saw him score just six points in the first half.