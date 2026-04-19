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Lakers, Knicks, Cavaliers strike in playoffs opener

LERBRON James logs 19 points and 13 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets, 107-98, at the start of the NBA playoffs.
LERBRON James logs 19 points and 13 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets, 107-98, at the start of the NBA playoffs.SEAN M. HAFFEY/agence france-presse
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LOS ANGELES (AFP) — LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers eased past the Houston Rockets 107-98 on Saturday as the Denver Nuggets held off Minnesota in a bruising battle to open the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs.

The Nuggets, fueled by Nikola Jokic’s 25-point triple-double and 30 points from Jamal Murray beat the Timberwolves 116-105.

LERBRON James logs 19 points and 13 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets, 107-98, at the start of the NBA playoffs.
Murray drops 53, powers Nuggets past Mavs

The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers powered to wins in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks beating the Atlanta Hawks 113-102 and the Cavaliers thumping the Toronto Raptors 126-113.

In Los Angeles, 41-year-old superstar James launched his record-equaling 19th playoff campaign with a double-double of 19 points and 13 assists, adding eight rebounds as the Lakers shook off the injury absences of league-leading scorer Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves with a convincing victory in game one of their best-of-seven Western Conference series.

“We understand the circumstances that we’re in,” James said of a Lakers team that will be without Doncic and Reaves indefinitely after both suffered late-season injuries.

“We don’t have time to wait around, especially versus a hard-playing, well-coached team like Houston. So it was a good first test for us.”

All five Lakers starters scored in double figures, with Luke Kennard leading the way with 27 points on nine-of-13 shooting, including five-of-five from three-point range.

“He stepped up big-time,” James said.

LERBRON James logs 19 points and 13 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets, 107-98, at the start of the NBA playoffs.
Jokic, Nuggets roll into NBA playoffs

Center Alperen Sengun scored 19 points to lead the Rockets, who felt the absence of Kevin Durant after the 37-year-old star was ruled out shortly before the game with a bruised knee.

“Hopefully it’s a one-game thing,” Rockets coach Ime Udoka said.

In Denver, three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic added 13 rebounds and 11 assists, shaking off a slow start that saw him score just six points in the first half.

LeBron James
National Basketball Association (NBA)
NBA playoffs

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