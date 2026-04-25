Benguet macaque caught after raiding residents’ food in La Trinidad

The monkey has been turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Cordillera for proper care.

According to reports from the regional environmental office, residents stated that the monkey had been frequently entering homes to take food and personal belongings. The situation worsened when several chicks and small animals went missing, which was later confirmed to be the work of the macaque. One child was also reported to have been bitten by the animal.

The Office of the Provincial Veterinarian in Benguet coordinated with the Baguio City Veterinary and Agriculture Office (CBAO) to ensure the safe capture of the monkey. Upon examination, Dr. Michael Takinan found the animal to be in good health despite a missing left hand. The cause of the injury remains unknown.

The regional environmental office is currently investigating the animal's origin. Meanwhile, the macaque will undergo rehabilitation and reintegration to determine a suitable habitat for its release.