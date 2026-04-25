Justice starts in the classroom, DOJ tells educators

Justice in the Philippines should take root not in courtrooms but in classrooms, a Department of Justice (DOJ) official told educators gathered in Quezon City.

DOJ Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez delivered the message before more than 1,200 teachers and education personnel during the Regional Assembly of Education Leaders, stressing that many cases reaching the justice system stem from problems that begin inside schools.

“At the Department of Justice, we often see what happens when systems fail… and many of those failures do not begin in courtrooms,” Gutierrez said.