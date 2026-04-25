Justice starts in the classroom, DOJ tells educators

Justice in the Philippines should take root not in courtrooms but in classrooms, a Department of Justice (DOJ) official told educators gathered in Quezon City.
DOJ Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez delivered the message before more than 1,200 teachers and education personnel during the Regional Assembly of Education Leaders, stressing that many cases reaching the justice system stem from problems that begin inside schools.
“At the Department of Justice, we often see what happens when systems fail… and many of those failures do not begin in courtrooms,” Gutierrez said.
She noted that lapses often arise in environments where students feel unsafe, unheard, or unprotected, underscoring that school safety goes beyond the presence of guards or surveillance cameras.
Bullying, she said, remains a persistent threat to students’ mental health and confidence, and highlighted the consequences of inaction by citing a case involving a 14-year-old student who died by suicide after being publicly accused by a teacher.
“The school did not act immediately… there were delays,” she said.
Gutierrez reminded educators that laws such as the Anti-Bullying Act and Child Protection Policy require prompt action from schools to safeguard students.
“Access to justice does not begin in court. It begins the moment someone feels safe enough to come forward,” she added.
She also cautioned against everyday practices that may undermine accountability, including conflicts of interest and abuse of authority.
“Small compromises accumulate… and when that happens, trust erodes quietly, but completely,” she said.
Gutierrez emphasized that justice in schools must extend to both students and teachers, while acknowledging persistent gaps in teaching quality and the challenges faced by educators.
The DOJ, through its Action Center and Katarungan Caravan, has expanded access to legal services, assisting more than 50,000 Filipinos since 2023.
“The law gives us the framework. But you give it life… a school is where a child first experiences what justice feels like,” she said.