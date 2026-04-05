Gutierrez pushes people-first justice

“Justice is not defined by the laws we pass, but by whether those laws truly serve the people who depend on them,” she said.

Gutierrez pointed to structural gaps in the system, including distance, expense and complex procedures that limit access, particularly for marginalized groups.

She cited a case in which a woman spent more than two decades in prison despite a ruling that warranted only 30 days, underscoring how delays and inefficiencies can distort justice.

She also referenced the acquittal of women and child rights advocate Maria Salome Crisostomo Ujano, or “Nanay Sally.”

Closing gaps

“These are the moments when justice stops being an idea and becomes real,” she said.

Gutierrez said the DoJ is attempting to address these gaps through initiatives such as the DoJ Action Center and the Katarungan Caravan, which bring legal services closer to communities.

“If people cannot come to justice, then justice must go to them,” she said, adding institutions must be responsive when citizens seek help.

Gutierrez also highlighted the role of women in governance.

“When women lead, institutions begin to ask better questions — who is being left behind, who cannot access services, who still has no voice,” she said.

She said addressing systemic gaps will require more than legislation.

“And if we succeed in building that system, then perhaps one day stories like these will no longer happen,” she said.