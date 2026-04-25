First female Archbishop of Canterbury to meet Pope Leo

The audience comes 60 years after a historic meeting in 1966 between then archbishop Michael Ramsey and pope Paul VI, the first at that level since the Church of England was created in the 16th century, when king Henry VIII broke with Rome.

Relations have been steadily improving since although in 2016 their successors noted “new disagreements,” particularly on the ordination of the women — making Mullally’s visit a significant moment.

The 63-year-old former nurse, who is married with two children, is the first woman to lead the mother church of the world’s 85-million strong Anglican community.

The first female Anglican bishops were appointed in the United States in 1989, and they have been allowed in the Church of England since 2014, although the issue remains divisive.

By contrast the Catholic Church has repeatedly rejected the idea of female priests, while male priests also cannot marry — with the exception of married Anglican priests who want to convert.

Campaigners for women’s rights, who had hoped for progress under former Pope Francis before his death last year, welcomed the archbishop’s visit.