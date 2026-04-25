Faith in ink: JC Tan shares his most personal tattoo

For VMX actor , what appears at first glance to be a striking head tattoo carries a far deeper meaning—one rooted in faith, pain, and personal conviction.
The 34-year-old star, who headlines the film alongside and , revealed that the image inked on his scalp is that of Jesus Christ—a bold and intimate expression of his spirituality.
During a recent media conference, Tan shared that the decision was not made lightly, but was instead born from a deeply emotional place.
“My faith in Jesus Christ is very strong. They say it’s painful, but what I felt inside was even more painful,” he said, reflecting on the experience.
Choosing the head as the canvas was intentional. For Tan, it symbolized endurance—embracing a level of pain that goes beyond the ordinary.
“That’s where I knew it would hurt the most in a way that not everyone could handle” he explained.
More than body art, the tattoo represents a moment of surrender and connection. Tan disclosed that he sought guidance before committing to the design, turning to prayer in search of clarity.
“Before getting the tattoo, I silently asked God for a sign about what I wanted to place on my head. And I don’t regret it,” he shared.
He also opened up about the process, which lasted several hours under the hands of a trusted tattoo artist. But beyond the physical ordeal, it was the emotional journey that left the deepest mark.
“‘Lord, I’m not asking for fame. I just want to exist because I love acting so much. I love this world. I really, really love to act. Give me more projects, Lord,’” Tan recalled praying.
In an industry often driven by image, JC Tan’s story stands as a reminder that sometimes, the most powerful statements are the ones etched not just on the skin—but from the soul.