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Faith in ink: JC Tan shares his most personal tattoo

VMX Actor JC Tan shares story behind Face of Jesus Tatoo
VMX Actor JC Tan shares story behind Face of Jesus TatooJefferson Fernando
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For VMX actor JC Tan, what appears at first glance to be a striking head tattoo carries a far deeper meaning—one rooted in faith, pain, and personal conviction.

The 34-year-old star, who headlines the film Pasada: Barurot Dosalongside Margaret Diaz and Aerol Carmelo, revealed that the image inked on his scalp is that of Jesus Christ—a bold and intimate expression of his spirituality.

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During a recent media conference, Tan shared that the decision was not made lightly, but was instead born from a deeply emotional place.

“My faith in Jesus Christ is very strong. They say it’s painful, but what I felt inside was even more painful,” he said, reflecting on the experience.

Choosing the head as the canvas was intentional. For Tan, it symbolized endurance—embracing a level of pain that goes beyond the ordinary.

“That’s where I knew it would hurt the most in a way that not everyone could handle” he explained.

More than body art, the tattoo represents a moment of surrender and connection. Tan disclosed that he sought guidance before committing to the design, turning to prayer in search of clarity.

“Before getting the tattoo, I silently asked God for a sign about what I wanted to place on my head. And I don’t regret it,” he shared.

He also opened up about the process, which lasted several hours under the hands of a trusted tattoo artist. But beyond the physical ordeal, it was the emotional journey that left the deepest mark.

“‘Lord, I’m not asking for fame. I just want to exist because I love acting so much. I love this world. I really, really love to act. Give me more projects, Lord,’” Tan recalled praying.

In an industry often driven by image, JC Tan’s story stands as a reminder that sometimes, the most powerful statements are the ones etched not just on the skin—but from the soul.

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