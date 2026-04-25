Bataan hosts EV roadshow to push cleaner, modern transport

The province of Bataan hosted the InvestBataan: EV Roadshow 2026 at Vista Mall in Balanga City on 24 April.

According to Governor Joet Garcia, the provincial government is pushing for the use of electric vehicles (EVs), adding that he fully supports the roadshow as part of this initiative.

The InvestBataan: EV Roadshow 2026 is led by JCI Bataan, in cooperation with the Bataan Public-Private Partnership and Investment Center, Assurance Philippines, CarBev–Battery Electric Vehicle, and other partners.