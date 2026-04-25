Bataan hosts EV roadshow to push cleaner, modern transport

The province of Bataan hosted the InvestBataan: EV Roadshow 2026 at Vista Mall in Balanga City on 24 April.
According to Governor Joet Garcia, the provincial government is pushing for the use of electric vehicles (EVs), adding that he fully supports the roadshow as part of this initiative.
The InvestBataan: EV Roadshow 2026 is led by JCI Bataan, in cooperation with the Bataan Public-Private Partnership and Investment Center, Assurance Philippines, CarBev–Battery Electric Vehicle, and other partners.
During the roadshow, representatives from government, the private sector, and EV-related industries gathered to discuss concrete steps toward a more efficient and modern public transportation system.
Garcia said the provincial government showcased key initiatives under his administration, including the establishment of charging stations across the province; the procurement of e-buses that will provide free rides to Iskolar ng Bataan beneficiaries, their families, and other vulnerable sectors; and the expansion of Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) to create jobs and provide additional livelihood through modern transport services.
Aside from promoting environmental protection, the roadshow aims to help build a more orderly, comfortable, and affordable public transportation system in Bataan amid rising fuel prices that affect daily expenses.
Garcia also thanked Peer Motortek Sales Corp., MG Bataan, Geely Bataan, Xpress, VinFast, Hexagon Motors, BYD, Grab, Reurasia Management Corp., and Nissan Bataan for supporting the initiative for a cleaner and greener future.