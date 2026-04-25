Drivers still reel from oil hikes despite rollbacks

Hen said he was caught off guard by the sudden spike in fuel prices, which immediately eroded his daily earnings. “I was really shocked when fuel prices suddenly went up; it felt like everything in the gas stations here surged all at once,” he said.

Driving has long been his primary source of income, leaving him with little choice but to absorb the impact. He shared that he now relies in part on financial support from his children. On their advice, he began displaying a sign requesting voluntary fare increases—an appeal that has helped, as some passengers are willing to give extra.

“But when they tell me they’re students or senior citizens like me, of course, I still give the discount,” he added, noting that he understands others are also struggling.

Despite recent fuel price rollbacks, Hen said recovery remains difficult. From what used to be a more sustainable income, he now brings home only around ₱200 after expenses from a full day of driving.

“It might take us a long time to recover what we’ve lost. I hope the government can give some form of assistance to those of us at the margins, because we really have nowhere else to turn, especially for someone like me who is already a senior,” he said