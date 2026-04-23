Fuel rollback offers little relief to Kawit jeepney drivers

KAWIT, Cavite — Most gasoline stations in Kawit have lowered pump prices in recent weeks, but jeepney drivers say the rollback has yet to translate into meaningful relief, with many still struggling to recover losses from previous spikes.

Forty-year-old jeepney driver Joaquin, who has been on the road for a decade, said the reduction remains insufficient. “If you really look at it, it still has no significant effect. Maybe if the price goes back to around P60 or P70, then we can truly recover from the losses when prices suddenly surged,” he said. He recalled how drivers were hit hard when fuel costs rose while fares remained unchanged. “If you add it all up, our income really collapsed when gasoline prices increased and fares were not raised. We were at a loss,” he added, noting that while some passengers voluntarily give extra, it is not consistent enough to ease the burden.