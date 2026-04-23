Fuel rollback offers little relief to Kawit jeepney drivers

KAWIT, Cavite — Most gasoline stations in Kawit have lowered pump prices in recent weeks, but jeepney drivers say the rollback has yet to translate into meaningful relief, with many still struggling to recover losses from previous spikes.
Forty-year-old jeepney driver Joaquin, who has been on the road for a decade, said the reduction remains insufficient. “If you really look at it, it still has no significant effect. Maybe if the price goes back to around P60 or P70, then we can truly recover from the losses when prices suddenly surged,” he said. He recalled how drivers were hit hard when fuel costs rose while fares remained unchanged. “If you add it all up, our income really collapsed when gasoline prices increased and fares were not raised. We were at a loss,” he added, noting that while some passengers voluntarily give extra, it is not consistent enough to ease the burden.
Mel, 52, who has nearly 20 years of experience in the transport sector, shared the same concern, saying the gains from the rollback remain minimal. “The return to us is still small. It’s really hard these days. Even with the price drop, it helps a bit, but it’s only minimal,” he said. He added that the income he brings home is barely enough, prompting his children to advise him to take a break from driving. “They told me to stop for a while because I’m already exhausted, and what I bring home is getting smaller,” Mel shared.
Drivers also observed that while many gasoline stations in Cavite complied with the rollback, the reductions typically ranged only from P5 to P10 per liter. Joaquin said this remains far from enough to improve daily earnings, especially with fewer passengers on some days. Mel noted that some stations reduced prices by only about P5, which is why he chooses carefully where to refuel.
Amid these conditions, drivers are urging the government to ensure sustained fuel price reductions or consider increasing jeepney fares. “I hope the decrease in gasoline prices continues and returns to previous levels,” Joaquin said. He added that transport groups have already been calling for fare adjustments, saying that if fuel prices cannot be lowered further, fares should instead be increased.
Mel, meanwhile, said government fuel subsidies offer only short-term relief. “The subsidy only lasts a few days, and almost half of it goes to fuel, so it doesn’t really help,” he said. “I’m just hoping prices go back to what they used to be.”