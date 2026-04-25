Cordillera agriculture posts 4.3% growth

Susan Balanza, chief of DA-Cordillera’s Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Division, said the agriculture and fisheries sectors maintained “steady development” even under difficult conditions. The region remains a key contributor to national food security, supplying about 70 to 80 percent of the country’s temperate vegetables, largely from Benguet, Mountain Province and Ifugao. Provinces such as Kalinga, Apayao and Abra serve as hubs for rice and corn production.

Balanza said growth was driven by the expansion of high‑value crops, improvements in aquaculture and inland fish production, and government interventions that included the distribution of certified seeds, farm equipment and training on climate‑resilient farming techniques.

However, she noted that farmers continue to grapple with unpredictable weather, pest infestations, crop diseases and rising prices of fertilizer and fuel. The DA vowed to continue programs intended to strengthen the sector.