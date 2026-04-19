Can Cignal sustain mastery of Creamline?

Although Cignal suffered a straight sets loss to eliminated sister team PLDT in a no-bearing game to end the Final Four, the Shaq delos Santos-mentored squad is coming into the series opener at the Smart Araneta Coliseum brimming with confidence.

“It’s going to be a big help for us because those wins built our confidence in ourselves and the investment in those games where we learned how to match up against them,” Delos Santos said of his squad’s 2-1 match lead over Creamline this conference.

“It will be a huge factor for us especially going to Game 1.”

The two teams have already met thrice in the season-ending conference where Creamline won in five sets in their initial encounter to end the preliminary round.

Cignal, however, got back at the Cool Smashers in an extended five-setter in the Qualifying round to book a semifinals seat and send Creamline into a do-or-die Play-in tournament.

The Super Spikers behind Vanie Gandler, Erika Santos and Tin Tiamzon then crushed Creamline, 25-13, 13-25, 25-16, 25-16, a week ago for the finals seat clincher.