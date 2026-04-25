Army personnel undergo hybrid training on medical logistics

Medical officers and personnel of the Philippine Army joined the second batch of the Hybrid Training on Medical Logistics, in collaboration with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research–Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences (WRAIR-PEPFAR), at the Headquarters Philippine Army in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on 24 April.
Held both online and onsite, partner instructors from the US Army provided medical core members, as well as logistics and supply chain personnel, with skills and insights to enhance supply management, operational readiness, inventory control, and sustainment practices within military health systems.
US Army Maj. Mike Baisa shared his insights as a subject matter expert (SME), while Col. Santiago O. Rodriguez Jr., Army chief surgeon, presented a token of appreciation to Maj. Baisa.
The Philippine Army said the training is part of its continuing efforts to equip personnel with essential operational skills and management acumen to better fulfill missions of varying complexity.
It added that maximizing logistics capabilities and expanding resources will further strengthen the organization in times of war, and most especially in times of peace.