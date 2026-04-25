Army personnel undergo hybrid training on medical logistics

Medical officers and personnel of the Philippine Army joined the second batch of the Hybrid Training on Medical Logistics, in collaboration with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research–Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences (WRAIR-PEPFAR), at the Headquarters Philippine Army in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on 24 April.

Held both online and onsite, partner instructors from the US Army provided medical core members, as well as logistics and supply chain personnel, with skills and insights to enhance supply management, operational readiness, inventory control, and sustainment practices within military health systems.