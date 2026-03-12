U.S., Phl troops begin joint training

“The joint exercises focus on humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR), including emergency relief coordination, logistics management, and disaster preparedness,” Martinez said. “Most activities will be conducted along the coast for rescue training, and Philippine troops will replicate these drills in other areas of Mindanao.”

Martinez emphasized that the presence of US forces should not alarm residents. “This training has nothing to do with the West Philippine Sea or the ongoing conflict in Iran. It is purely training,” he said, addressing local concerns that the city might be drawn into broader geopolitical tensions.

The exercises, which are set to last two weeks, mark the first EDCA-related joint training in Mindanao this year. Major General Michele Anayron, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division, said a company-sized US contingent will participate in simulations, including coastal landings at Macabalan Bay.

“This exercise aims to provide our troops with basic training in coordination with allied forces in case of any eventuality,” Anayron said.

Lumbia Air Base, formerly a civilian airport, was converted into a Philippine Air Force facility and is one of nine military sites designated under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA). Signed in 2014, EDCA allows US forces rotational access to selected Philippine bases for joint training, equipment prepositioning, and infrastructure development. Martinez stressed that the agreement does not establish permanent US bases, and all facilities remain under Philippine control.

Some U.S. servicemen were reportedly seen checking in at hotels downtown ahead of the exercises, signaling the start of the scheduled training. The drills are part of broader security cooperation between the Philippines and the United States, which also includes the annual Balikatan exercises in Luzon.