4th Sunday of Easter

“You set a table before me in front of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Indeed, goodness and mercy will pursue me all the days of my life; I will dwell in the house of the Lord for endless days” (vv. 5-6).

2nd Reading, 1 Pt. 2: 20-25. “If you suffer for doing what is good, this is a grace before God…. because Christ also suffered for you, leaving you an example that you should follow.” (vv. 20-21). He had no sin and no deceit. He returned no insult and did not threaten. “Instead, he handed himself over to the judge and bore our sins on the cross, so that we might live for righteousness. By his wounds you have been healed” (vv. 22-24).

“You have strayed like sheep, but you have returned to the shepherd and guardian of your souls” (v. 25).

We suffer to follow the example of Christ. Even if he did not sin, he suffered on the cross that we might become righteous. Like sheep we have strayed but we have returned to the shepherd.

Gospel, Jn. 10:1-10. The Good Shepherd. He who enters the sheepfold by climbing over the fence is a thief. He who enters through the gate is the shepherd. “The sheep hear his voice, as he calls them by name and leads them out” (vv. 1-3). “He walks ahead of them; the sheep follow him, because they recognize his voice.” His is not a stranger’s voice which they would not follow (vv. 4-5).

Because the disciples do not understand his figure of speech, Jesus says again, “I am the gate for the sheep. All who came before me are thieves and robbers, but the sheep did not listen to them” (vv. 6-8). “I am the gate. Whoever enters through me shall be saved, and will come in and find pasture” (v. 9). “A thief comes only to steal and slaughter and destroy; I came so that they might have life and have it more abundantly” (v. 10).

The Readings today, especially the Responsorial Psalm and the Gospel, are the reason why this Sunday is called Good Shepherd Sunday. Jesus is the Good Shepherd who knows His flock (us) by name. He walks ahead of us and we follow Him. He suffers for us and gives up His life on the cross. As we share in His suffering, He opens the gate for us, giving us more abundant life — the fullness of life with Him.

Prayer: Almighty ever-living God, lead us to share in the joys of heaven, so that the humble flock may reach where the brave Shepherd has gone before us, Who lives and reigns with You in the unity of the Holy Spirit, God, forever and ever. Amen.