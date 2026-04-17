Creamline refuses to be counted out

Save for the return of ace setter Jia Morado-De Guzman from a three-year international stint and the transfer of libero Jen Nierva after Chery Tiggo disbanded, Creamline retained the same crew that gave the franchise 10 titles.

Although there were doubts about the Cool Smashers returning to their old glory after more than a year of title drought and a worst finish at sixth place in the Reinforced Conference since joining the league in 2017, head coach Sherwin Meneses patiently steered the ship back to where it always belonged — marching in the biggest stage of the country’s first and only women’s professional volleyball league.

Creamline went through two do-or-die games and pulled through both times to book a 2026 All-Filipino Conference championship duel with Cignal.

Meneses sees the Cool Smashers sticking with their seasoned players as a huge factor in their return to the finals since a runner-up finish in the same conference last year.

“For me, Creamline’s core is a senior team and that’s a big factor. We’re blessed because we kept our seniors in the team intact,” Meneses said after the Cool Smashers booted out Farm Fresh, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23, 25-19, in a virtual sudden death for the last finals seat to close the round-robin semis Thursday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Veterans Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, Pangs Panaga, Bernadeth Pons and De Guzman led the way, as usual, to end the Cool Smashers’ three-conference finals appearance drought.

“Other teams beefed up their rosters to come up with a competitive team. But we kept our core so it’s a blessing that we’re still playing with the same lineup. I guess our biggest advantage is our chemistry ng team,” Meneses added.

“Other teams have also leveled up but Creamline’s advantage against them is that we’re playing with an intact team and healthy (players).”

The road back to the finals was a difficult one for the Cool Smashers.

Although finishing in the top four, Creamline was sent to the dangerous knockout Play-in tournament after losing to the Super Spikers in five sets in the Qualifying round.

Banking on their experience and skipper Alyssa Valdez playing in her vintage form, the Cool Smashers eliminated Akari in four sets in a winner-take-all battle for a semis seat.

Creamline had to come back from a 1-2 match deficit before outlasting top-seeded PLDT in five sets to open the Final Four.

A four-set loss to Cignal once again pushed the Cool Smashers’ backs against the wall.

Farm Fresh gave Creamline fits especially in a lopsided second set but the Cool Smashers remained composed and took control of the next two frames.