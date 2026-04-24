Thrown under the bus?

Romualdez, after all, did not whisper, although some saw him “whimper.” He came out shooting from the hip, declaring he would not allow himself to be the “scapegoat” for “somebody else’s corruption.”

The timing was not accidental. It came just after Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla denied his request to fly to Singapore for a medical checkup following an angioplasty, a decision that effectively grounded him.

Remulla, for his part, raised eyebrows by pointing out that the travel request came on the heels of reports that former Ako Bicol Partylist representative Zaldy Co had been “arrested” in Prague over immigration issues.

As it turned out, Marcos himself had purveyed “fake news” when he confirmed Co’s “arrest” on social media. Then no less than the Department of Justice (DoJ), in describing its officials’ junket to Prague, walked back the Marcos misinformation.

Which brings us to the inconvenient question Castro sidestepped by referring to the fingerlings from the Department of Public Works and Highways now behind bars awaiting trial in lieu of the big fishes: if not Marcos, then who exactly was Romualdez talking about?

There are not many candidates.

Co, in a series of video posts, had accused both Marcos and Romualdez of being beneficiaries of billions in kickbacks from flood control projects. That allegation, hanging in the air like humidity before a storm, gives Romualdez’s warning a very specific target.

As an aside, since Co was not arrested, with the Philippines having no extradition treaty with the Czech Republic, and with the DoJ saying there’s no timeline for bringing him home, we could well kiss goodbye the prospect of the expelled lawmaker accusing Marcos and Romualdez face-to-face.

There is no higher official than the President. And there is no more powerful gatekeeper in the House than the Speaker — especially when it comes to shepherding what critics have called the “most corrupt” budget in recent memory, the 2025 national budget.