Tan leads opening of Franchise Asia PHl 2026 conference

SM Supermalls president Steven Tan delivered the keynote address on Thursday at the opening of the Franchise Asia Philippines 2026 (FAPHL) International Franchise Conference, organized by the Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.
Carrying the theme “Franchising Together: ASEAN to the World,” the event gathered industry leaders and stakeholders to discuss opportunities and expansion strategies for Filipino franchises in the regional and global markets.
Tan was presented a plaque of appreciation by PFA officials led by chairman emeritus Samie Lim of the Canadian Tourism and Hospitality Institute and vice chairman Ma. Alegria “Bing” Sibal Limjoco of Francorp.
Also present were PFA director for education and Franchise Asia PH 2026 conference chair Dr. Carl Balita of Carl Balita Review Center; conference co-chair Paolo Conti of Wendy’s; regional director for Central Visayas Kenneth Lim of Dessert Factory; director for international relations Chris Lim of La-Z-Boy; director for products and allied services Yvette Pardo-Orbeta of the Asian Institute of Certified Franchise Executives; vice president for homegrown franchises and expo chair Sherill Quintana of Oryspa; PFA president Steve Benitez of Bo’s Coffee; director for non-food franchises Alice Liu of Penshoppe; vice chairman Robert Trota of Max’s Group Inc.; director for scaling franchises Melodina Isaquirre of Tapa King; and director for expos and B2B activities Joey Alvero of Potato Corner.