Tan leads opening of Franchise Asia PHl 2026 conference

SM Supermalls president Steven Tan delivered the keynote address on Thursday at the opening of the Franchise Asia Philippines 2026 (FAPHL) International Franchise Conference, organized by the Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Carrying the theme “Franchising Together: ASEAN to the World,” the event gathered industry leaders and stakeholders to discuss opportunities and expansion strategies for Filipino franchises in the regional and global markets.