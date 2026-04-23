Group urges: Make a crisis an opportunity to own a franchise business

Limjoco said the food business remains the most popular franchise business in the country as Filipinos eat five times a day, compared to services, which earlier dominated the franchise sector.

“This is the time to own a franchise. Remember, the crisis does not last, and the good times are coming,” she stressed.

QSR more challenged

Meanwhile, Franchise Asia Philippines 2026 International Franchise Expo overall chair Victor Paterno admitted that quick service restaurants (QSRs) are now reeling from the impact of the Middle East crisis due to supply chain and fuel cost woes.

“Gas remains a problem for them. But some are doing okay. Yes, they feel the crisis, and some industries dropped significantly because they are relying on shipping and importing raw materials,” he said.

He said the best franchise that future owners can get is “something that benefits from the crisis. I think most restaurants and QSRs are mostly challenged,” said Paterno, also the President and CEO of Philippine Seven Corporation (PSC), the license holder for 7-Eleven convenience stores in the Philippines.

As of April 2025, approximately 120,000 to 130,000 Filipino franchise outlets are operating in the Philippines.

While the industry has shown significant recovery post-pandemic, the said number has not yet returned to the pre-pandemic peak of around 200,000 stores, with industry leaders aiming for full recovery in the next few years.

Recognized as the country’s premier franchise event and widely regarded as Asia’s Biggest Franchise Show, this year’s expo carries the theme “Franchising Together: ASEAN to the World.”

The event underscores the growing synergy among ASEAN markets and the global franchising community, bringing together leading brands, investors, and industry stakeholders under one roof.

A key highlight of this year’s expo is the strong presence of International Country Pavilions, showcasing diverse franchise concepts, innovative business models, and cross-border opportunities from Thailand, Singapore, Korea, and Australia.

Rounding out the international pavilions are Elite Supplements from Australia, Asosiasi Franchise Indonesia (AFI) from Indonesia, and Stretch Hero from Japan—each joining the roster of distinguished brands from fellow participating countries, together reflecting the true breadth and promise of global franchising.

With its strong international participation, Franchise Asia Philippines 2026 reinforces its position as a premier gateway for global brands seeking expansion in the ASEAN region and beyond.

Attendees can expect unparalleled networking opportunities, business matching sessions, and insights into the latest franchising trends shaping the future of global enterprise.