Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra lead ‘Citadel’

The covert world of Citadel is gearing up for another explosive chapter, as Prime Video drops the official trailer and locks in its much-anticipated return on 6 May.
All seven episodes of the action-driven series will be made available in one go, giving audiences across more than 240 countries a full-throttle binge experience.
Fronted by Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Stanley Tucci, the series continues to follow former elite agents Mason Kane, Nadia Sinh and Bernard Orlick. Once part of a powerful global intelligence group, their organization was wiped out by Manticore, a shadowy syndicate backed by influential forces pulling strings behind the scenes.