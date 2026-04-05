Richard Gutierrez on new series: ‘You’ll be hooked to the story’

“S’yempre ‘yung action namin nandyan to intensify the story. Pero I think dito sa Blood vs Duty talagang kakapit ‘yung audience natin sa kwento, sa characters. Malalim ‘yung pinagdadaanan ng mga characters dito (Of course, the action is there to intensify the story. But I think in Blood vs Duty, the audience will really hold on to the story and the characters. The characters here go through something very deep),” said Richard.

Sharing the spotlight with him are Bela Padilla and Gerald Anderson, whose performances further heighten the drama’s intensity. Gerald, who portrays Jalil Abubakar, echoed the sentiment — promising an unpredictable ride that will leave audiences constantly anticipating what comes next.

“Bawat episode nasa dulo kayo ng upuan ninyo. ‘Di ninyo alam anong mangyayari. Ang ganda kasi ng bawat karakter. This is an ensemble cast, kanya-kanyang napakagandang kwento (In every episode, you’ll be at the edge of your seat. You won’t know what’s going to happen. Each character is beautifully written. This is an ensemble cast, each with their own compelling story),” said Gerald