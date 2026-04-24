PSEi, peso drop on negative reaction to rates hike

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) extended its decline on Friday, closing at 5,943.49, down 0.67 percent, as investors reacted to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)’s rate hike to 4.50 percent and rising inflation expectations.

The BSP raised its key policy rate by 25 basis points on Thursday in response to energy-driven price pressures linked to the Middle East conflict. The move marks a reversal of its February rate cut, which had been implemented amid lingering effects of weak 2025 economic growth, partly driven by slower consumption and reduced government infrastructure spending following the flood control scandal.