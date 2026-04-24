PSEi, peso drop as BSP hikes rates

Sector performance was broadly negative, with banks leading losses (-1.63%), reflecting sensitivity to higher rates and weaker growth expectations. Only industrials posted marginal gains (+0.10%), while market breadth remained weak, with decliners (110) outpacing advancers (80). Stock-specific moves pointed to defensive rotation, with Monde Nissin gaining on consumer staple demand, while Bank of the Philippine Islands declined sharply amid rate and valuation pressures.

Meanwhile, the peso weakened further to P60.70 per US dollar from around P60.48 previously, nearing the record low of P60.74 posted last 31 March.

Friday’s decline reflects sustained dollar strength and external pressures. The move comes as global markets price in a “higher-for-longer” US interest rate environment, supporting the dollar, while geopolitical tensions continue to elevate oil prices and risk premiums. The Philippines remains particularly exposed given its reliance on imported energy, which widens the trade deficit and increases dollar demand.

The BSP’s rate hike also reinforced expectations of persistent inflation—now projected to remain above target—while ongoing uncertainty in the Strait of Hormuz kept crude prices elevated. Together, these factors drove a risk-off tone, weighing on both equities and the peso.