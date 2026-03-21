Food labels seen as Filipinos’ first line of defense vs. poor diet

Food labels are emerging as a critical first line of defense in helping Filipinos make healthier food choices, according to the Philippine Association of Nutrition (PAN), Inc.

The group is urging consumers to look beyond packaging and marketing, and instead pay closer attention to the information printed on food labels to guide their daily diets.

“Food labels are more than just a regulatory requirement; they are powerful tools for empowerment,” said PAN president Arlene R. Reario. “They offer a window into what we truly consume, allowing us to align our food choices with our personal health goals and lifestyle needs, without feeling restricted.”

Fighting misinformation at the grocery

Reario said clear and transparent labeling allows consumers to cut through misleading claims and make more informed comparisons between products.