Food labels seen as Filipinos’ first line of defense vs. poor diet

Food labels are emerging as a critical first line of defense in helping Filipinos make healthier food choices, according to the Philippine Association of Nutrition (PAN), Inc.
The group is urging consumers to look beyond packaging and marketing, and instead pay closer attention to the information printed on food labels to guide their daily diets.
“Food labels are more than just a regulatory requirement; they are powerful tools for empowerment,” said PAN president Arlene R. Reario. “They offer a window into what we truly consume, allowing us to align our food choices with our personal health goals and lifestyle needs, without feeling restricted.”
Reario said clear and transparent labeling allows consumers to cut through misleading claims and make more informed comparisons between products.
“A well-designed label informs so that consumers can explore options confidently,” she said. “When information is clear, concise, and easy to interpret, shoppers can make quicker, more confident choices.”
She added that proper labeling also signals compliance with food safety standards, giving consumers assurance about product quality.
“When consumers see proper labeling, they know the company is committed to quality and safety,” Reario noted.
Despite the availability of information, PAN flagged a persistent gap in nutrition literacy among Filipinos, with many consumers still overlooking key sections such as serving size and nutrient content.
“By improving nutrition literacy, Filipinos can transform how they approach their daily meals,” Reario said. “It’s about understanding terms, recognizing nutrient content, and knowing how to apply that information to build healthier habits.”
For parents, she said, label-reading is especially crucial in managing children’s diets and preventing excessive intake of sugar, sodium, and unhealthy fats.
“Label information is an invaluable guide for parents to make informed choices for their children’s diets,” she added.
However, Reario cautioned against relying solely on labels without considering overall dietary patterns.
“Understanding labels is a crucial step, but it must be viewed within the larger context of a balanced diet, like that promoted by the Philippine Food Pyramid and ‘Pinggang Pinoy,’ and regular physical activity,” she said.
“No single food is inherently ‘bad’ when consumed in moderation as part of a varied diet.”
She advised consumers to begin with simple habits, such as regularly checking serving sizes and nutrition facts, particularly sugar, sodium, and fat content.
As diet-related health concerns continue to rise, PAN stressed that empowering consumers with both information and understanding could play a key role in improving public health outcomes.
In this fight, the small print on food packaging may prove to be one of the most powerful tools available.