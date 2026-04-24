PNP hails unified rules vs POGOs

He noted that the SOP strengthens coordination among law enforcement and partner agencies in carrying out President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive banning POGOs.

“This new measure adds more teeth to our ongoing campaign to finally put an end to the remaining guerrilla-type operations of POGOs in the country. The success of this effort lies in the proper coordination and strong cooperation among agencies and stakeholders. We welcome this development,” Nartatez said.

Interagency deal

Several government agencies signed on Wednesday, 22 April, a unified interagency SOP to fully implement Executive Order No. 74, which was signed by the President on 5 November 2024 and bans POGOs.

The SOP serves as an “omnibus action plan” that consolidates 15 laws and department orders into a single enforcement framework. It covers the full process from intelligence gathering and operations to prosecution, asset seizure and victim protection.