PNP credits crime ‘cuts’ to Safer Cities program

“We can see the continued high compliance of our countrymen in Metro Manila in the continuous decrease in apprehensions or cases that we record every day,” he said.

“With the highest data recorded reaching 13,000-plus, this is the second day of our implementation of Safer Cities. From 13,000-plus, we have decreased to 7,599 recorded yesterday. This is good. Our Safer Cities initiative is positively effective,” Tuaño added.

Tuaño said the PNP will complete monitoring for the month of April before reporting the exact correlation between the implementation of the program and the decrease in focus crimes.

“Let us finish the month of April and report the exact correlation of the decrease in focus crimes. Initially, the Directorate for Operations recorded data on eight focus crimes, all of which decreased, from crimes against persons to crimes against property,” he said.