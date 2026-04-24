PNP cracks whip vs ‘gas-and-run’ incidents

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said recent cases, including two high-profile incidents in Metro Manila, are currently being treated as isolated.

However, investigators are analyzing patterns to ensure the practice does not become a common “modus operandi” for criminals.

“While we treat these as isolated cases for now, we are not letting our guard down,” Nartatez said in a statement. “Let us not allow this to become the norm. Every crime reported will be met with a swift investigation and arrest.”

The crackdown follows the 21 April arrest of two suspects by the Quezon City Police District. The pair was allegedly involved in a theft at a gas station in Barangay Payatas on 20 April, where a motorist in a white Toyota Vios fled with P1,500 worth of fuel.

It was the second such incident in the capital region in a month. On 22 March, a 27-year-old transport network vehicle service driver surrendered to police after fleeing a Balintawak gas station without paying for P5,196 worth of fuel.

Nartatez has directed police units across the country to increase visibility around high-risk and 24-hour businesses. He also urged business owners to improve CCTV coverage and integrate their systems with police for real-time reporting.

“To the perpetrators, you may have stolen a small amount of fuel, but you will face a heavy sentence,” Nartatez said. “You cannot escape the eyes of the law.”

Meantime, PNP spokesperson Randulf Tuaño reported that 77 individuals have been arrested as of Thursday for various fuel-related offenses.

These include nine incidents of hoarding, one case of profiteering, and 21 other violations, including “paihi” — a local term for illegal fuel pilferage.

The heightened security comes as the country’s fuel sector faces external pressure. Tuaño cited that 287 of the nation’s 14,529 gas stations remained closed as of 23 April, citing supply constraints linked to ongoing conflict in the Middle East.