Outcry over Bantayan ferry fare increase

Ferry passenger fares reportedly rose from P250 to P450, while vehicle transport fees increased from around P2,000 to nearly P3,000.

Local officials from Bantayan, Sta. Fe, and Madridejos stressed the importance of affordable transport, noting in the resolution that accessibility and affordability are vital to sustaining the island’s tourism industry.

Sta. Fe, known for its beaches and resorts, relies heavily on tourism as a key economic driver. Residents and travelers have also raised concerns over whether the fare increases underwent proper regulatory procedures.

Lao warned that higher transport costs could discourage travel to Sta. Fe and negatively impact local businesses, with fears that tourists may opt for more affordable destinations.

While acknowledging fluctuating fuel prices and operational costs, the resolution emphasized that any fare adjustment must remain within government regulations, with MARINA mandated to regulate domestic shipping rates.

In MARINA Advisory No. 2026-15, the agency stated that shipping operators must follow the Required Rate Adjustment (RRA), which serves as the minimum allowable basis for fare changes due to fuel price fluctuations.

The advisory also allows a maximum increase of up to 30 percent based on the RRA as of 27 March 2026, from the base or published rates indicated in the Certificate of Public Convenience of domestic shipping operators as of 28 February 2026.