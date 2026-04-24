Oceania unveils ‘home at sea’ for world cruises

Oceania Cruises has unveiled Oceania Aurelia, a reimagined luxury ship designed for long-haul global voyages, set to debut in late 2027.

Part of the OceaniaNEXT program, the vessel—currently sailing as Oceania Nautica—will carry fewer than 500 guests with a near 1:1 crew ratio, offering a more intimate, club-like experience. The ship will feature 238 accommodations, with most designed as spacious suites with butler service, tailored for extended journeys including world cruises and grand voyages.