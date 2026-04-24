Oceania unveils ‘home at sea’ for world cruises

Oceania Cruises has unveiled Oceania Aurelia, a reimagined luxury ship designed for long-haul global voyages, set to debut in late 2027.
Part of the OceaniaNEXT program, the vessel—currently sailing as Oceania Nautica—will carry fewer than 500 guests with a near 1:1 crew ratio, offering a more intimate, club-like experience. The ship will feature 238 accommodations, with most designed as spacious suites with butler service, tailored for extended journeys including world cruises and grand voyages.
Onboard, guests can expect regionally inspired dining, new culinary and creative spaces, and expanded wellness access, as Oceania positions the Aurelia as a “home at sea” for immersive travel.