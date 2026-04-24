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Japan visit set for Marcos, First Lady

Japan visit set for Marcos, First Lady
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Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos will pay a state visit to Japan from 26 to 29 May 2026, the Japanese government announced.

During the visit, the President and First Lady are scheduled to make a state call on Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan, who will also host a state banquet in their honor. Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan, will hold a summit meeting with Marcos.

Japan visit set for Marcos, First Lady
Palace considers Japan’s invitation for state visit

The visit is expected to further strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between Japan and the Philippines.

Japan
First Lady Liza Marcos
Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.
Endo Kazuya

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