Japan visit set for Marcos, First Lady

Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos will pay a state visit to Japan from 26 to 29 May 2026, the Japanese government announced.

During the visit, the President and First Lady are scheduled to make a state call on Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan, who will also host a state banquet in their honor. Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan, will hold a summit meeting with Marcos.